Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Reds.

Diaz led off the sixth inning with his 18th home run of the season and fourth in eight games since returning from the All-Star break. He's hit .300 in that span while tallying eight RBI and eight runs scored. Diaz is well on pace to surpass his previous career-high homer total of 22, set in 2023.