Diaz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz will receive a breather for the series finale after he had started in each of the Rays' last six games while going 8-for-23 with a solo home run, three doubles, two walks and two additional runs. With Diaz taking a seat Sunday, Bob Seymour will start at first base and Brandon Lowe will serve as the Rays' designated hitter.