Diaz went 3-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Diaz reached base four times and came in to score the winning run on a Harold Ramirez sacrifice fly in the ninth inning. He has been consistently average all season long. Diaz hits for a quality batting average (.279) but hasn't shown much power or stolen base upside with just three home runs and one steal in four attempts. He could be a player for fantasy managers to keep an eye on when the Rays have favorable streaming matchups, as they did versus Kyle Bradish and the Orioles.