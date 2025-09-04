Diaz went 5-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

The veteran infielder set a new career high with five hits, continuing a scorching run at the plate, as the 34-year-old has gone 28-for-70 (.400) since Aug 11. Wednesday's career-best effort also helped boost Diaz's season slash line to .294/.353/.479 with 22 home runs, 76 RBI and 68 runs scored across 569 plate appearances, as he closes in on career high totals in both homers and RBI.