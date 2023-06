Diaz isn't in the Rays' lineup Friday against the Royals, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Diaz earned himself a day off after going 5-for-10 with an RBI and three runs scored across his last two games. Harold Ramirez will fill in for Diaz at first base, moving Josh Lowe into the DH spot and Manuel Margot in right field, batting leadoff.