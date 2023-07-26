Rays manager Kevin Cash said after Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Marlins that Eflin (knee) will undergo an MRI, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Eflin was dealt his sixth loss of the season Tuesday after serving up five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three before departing following the fourth inning. The Rays attributed his early exit to left knee discomfort, and Cash said that Eflin's upcoming MRI will provide a better sense on the source of the pain. Eflin can be considered day-to-day for the time being and tentatively lines up to make his next start early next week agains the Yankees, though a trip to the injured list remains a possibility at this stage.