Eflin (10-4) earned the win Sunday versus Atlanta after he allowed two runs on four hits and no walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The 29-year-old closed out the first half of the season with another strong performance, though it's just the fifth time in 17 starts that he lasted fewer than six innings. The Rays were leading 8-2 when Eflin was lifted with just 77 pitches, and the club may have been opting to limit his workload given he hasn't thrown more than 105.2 frames in a season since 2019. The right-hander is in the midst of the best year of his career with a 3.25 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 105:15 K:BB through 102.1 innings.