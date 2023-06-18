Eflin (8-3) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings, taking the loss Saturday against the Padres.

Eflin pitched well to earn a quality start, but Blake Snell gave up even less in the pitchers' duel. This was Eflin's seventh quality start of the campaign, and he has yet to give up more than four runs in any outing, providing steadiness for the Rays' rotation. The veteran right-hander is at a 3.26 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB over 77.1 innings through 13 starts on the season. He's lined up for a favorable home start versus the Royals next week.