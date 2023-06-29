Eflin allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over seven innings, but he took a no-decision in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

Eflin gave up a run in each of the third and fourth innings, and the Rays didn't get on the board until the ninth. It was just his third no-decision this season -- he's posted a 9-3 record while emerging as a solid mid-rotation option in his first year with the Rays. Eflin gave up 11 runs over 30.1 innings across his five starts in June. He's at a 3.29 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 91:15 K:BB through 90.1 innings over 15 starts overall. The right-hander is projected for a home start versus his former team, the Phillies, next week.