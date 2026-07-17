Red Sox's Alec Gamboa: Nabs three-inning save Friday

Gamboa recorded his first career big-league save in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing two hits over three scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Called back up from Triple-A Worcester as the 27th man for the twin bill, Gamboa took the mound with a 9-0 lead and completed a combined shutout begun by Jake Bennett. Gamboa has been effective in his opportunities for the Red Sox this season, posting a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 5:4 K:BB in eight innings over five appearances since making his MLB debut on May 5, but after throwing 43 pitches (33 strikes) he'll likely head back to Triple-A in favor of a fresh bullpen arm after the doubleheader.