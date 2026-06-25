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Red Sox's Anthony Seigler: Makes fifth straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seigler started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to Colorado.

Seigler made a fifth consecutive start at second base since being called up before being moved mid-game to third base for an injured Caleb Durbin (finger). The Red Sox confirmed Durbin's injury is not a fracture, per Owen Perkins of MLB.com, and it will be a matter of how much pain he can tolerate. If Durbin misses time, Seigler could take over at the hot corner with Andruw Monasterio filling in at the keystone.

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