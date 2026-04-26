Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Nabs fifth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman earned the save in Sunday's 5-3 win over Baltimore, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.
Chapman made easy work of the Orioles to close out the Red Sox's win Sunday, retiring the side on just seven pitches. The left-hander is a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances to start the year. Chapman's given up just one run through nine appearances (8.2 innings) while posting a 0.92 WHIP with 10 strikeouts.
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