Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Secures second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman earned the save in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres, allowing no hits and one walk with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.
Chapman was called on to protect a three-run lead and slammed the door despite throwing just 11 of 21 pitches for strikes. The veteran has picked up where he left off after a superb 2025 campaign, tossing three scoreless frames and converting both of his save opportunities to start this season.
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