Chapman picked up the save Monday against the Tigers, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The Red Sox had an 8-3 lead to begin the ninth inning, but a save situation emerged once the Tigers got three of their first four batters in the frame to get aboard. Chapman went right after Detroit, throwing 11 of his 13 pitches for strikes, and he cleaned up the mess for save No. 4 on the year. The hard-throwing southpaw is off to an outstanding start in 2026, boasting a 1.17 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB with four saves in as many chances through 7.2 innings.