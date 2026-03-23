Red Sox's Aroldis Chapman: Ready to close
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chapman has allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out eight over 5.2 spring innings.
Chapman is ready to resume his role as Boston's closer in 2026. The 38-year-old is coming off a stellar 2025, when he converted 32 of 34 save opportunities, lowered a consistently pesky walk rate to a career-low 2.2 BB/9 and was named the AL Reliever of the Year.
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