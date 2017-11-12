Dalbec slashed .297/.407/.576 with seven home runs and 22 RBI over the final 31 games of the 2017 season for Low-A Greenville.

Dalbec made a splash after being a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, resembling Babe Ruth in the short-season NY/Penn League with a 1.101 OPS over 34 games. That had us anticipating his 2017 season with great interest, but it took some time for the 22-year-old to regain his timing following a broken hamate bone suffered in mid-May. The Red Sox hope Dalbec can build off that final month. The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder is the real deal in terms of power, but there will be significant swing-and-miss in his game (37.4 K% at Greenville). The question is whether or not he can maintain a high-enough average.