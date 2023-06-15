Dalbec went 4-for-6 with a triple, two home runs, four RBI and two additional runs scored for Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday.

Dalbec broke out of a mini slump -- 3-for-21 over the previous six games -- in a big way Wednesday. He continues to rake at Triple-A with 16 home runs and 40 RBI over 47 games for the WooSox. It seems like there would be a home for his bat in Boston, but the team remains committed to fixing Triston Casas at first base and won't have Dalbec at third base ahead of Rafael Devers. It appears the organization is content having him light up the minors and improve his trade value.