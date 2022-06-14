Dalbec will start at first base and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The righty-hitting Dalbec's inclusion in the lineup against a left-handed starting pitcher (Jared Koenig) doesn't come as much of a surprise, but the 26-year-old first baseman has been picking up more work versus right-handed pitching of late as well. Dalbec will pick up his seventh start in a row Tuesday, with six coming at first base. Platoon mate Franchy Cordero -- who is on the bench for the second game in a row due to the lefty-on-lefty matchup -- has been seeing more work in the outfield of late while Enrique Hernandez (hip) has been on the injured list.