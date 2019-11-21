Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Shielded from Rule 5 draft
Dalbec's contract was purchased by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Dalbec was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He'll have a good shot to debut this season but seems to need a little more work at the Triple-A level, as he posted a mediocre .257/.301/.478 slash line (91 wRC+) in 30 games for Pawtucket last season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promotion not expected•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers in third straight game•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Time in big-league camp ends•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Homers Friday•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Lands invite to MLB spring training•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...
-
Prospects: Top 10 catchers
Between some noteworthy draft picks and the surplus of bat-first types quickly ascending the...
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...