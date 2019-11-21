Dalbec's contract was purchased by the Red Sox on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Dalbec was added to the 40-man roster to protect him from the Rule 5 draft. He'll have a good shot to debut this season but seems to need a little more work at the Triple-A level, as he posted a mediocre .257/.301/.478 slash line (91 wRC+) in 30 games for Pawtucket last season.