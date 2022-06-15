Dalbec is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Franchy Cordero is receiving the nod at first base, but Dalbec is effectively being replaced in the lineup by Triple-A Worcester call-up Jarren Duran, who is joining the starting outfield. Cordero had been seeing more time in the outfield of late following Enrique Hernandez's (hip) recent placement on the injured list, which had allowed Dalbec to earn more work against right-handed pitching. Dalbec started each of Boston's last seven contests.