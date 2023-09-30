Dalbec went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Friday's 3-0 win over Baltimore.
Dalbec continues to fill a spot in the lineup at first base with Triston Casas (shoulder) done for the season. Dalbec hit safely in the first five games after being called up from Triple-A Worcester, but he's gone the other the way since. The corner infielder is 1-for-16 with 10 strikeouts over the last five contests.
