Dalbec went 1-for-3 with two RBi during Tuesday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

Dalbec got his first start since being called up June 2, filling in at right field -- a position he hadn't played at the MLB level before -- with Wilyer Abreu (ankle) sidelined. Dalbec plated Rafael Devers and Colton Wong on a fourth-inning single for his only hit of the day. With Tyler O'Neill (knee) set for reinstatement as soon as Wednesday, Dalbec figures to be an alternative option at right field or first base for the duration of his big-league stay.