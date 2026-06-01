Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Contributes to win

Durbin went 1-for-5 with a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Guaridans.

Durbin, who started just three times in a 10-game stretch from May 17 to May 27, has made an impact in four consecutive starts. He's knocked in runs in all four games while going 6-for-17 (.353) with three doubles, a triple and six RBI during that stretch. He used the recent downtime to work on hitting in the cage, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. Durbin noted from his spray charts that he was cutting off half the field. "I think it's both a little bit of a mechanical adjustment as far as how I'm positioning my body to use the whole field and a little bit of approach, too," he said. His brutal season-opening slump is hard to forget with a small sample size of production, but Durbin may have turned a corner.