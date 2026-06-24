Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Makes early exit Wednesday

Durbin was removed from Wednesday's game against the Rockies prior to the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports. He went 0-for-2 prior to leaving the game.

Though the nature of Durbin's injury isn't yet known, he appeared to get hurt while sliding into first base as he attempted to leg out an infield single in the top of the third. In the bottom half of the frame, Anthony Seigler slid over from second base to cover the hot corner in place of Durbin, who owns a .635 OPS on the season but had been one of the Red Sox's hottest hitters with a .317/.343/.587 slash line through his first 18 games of June heading into Wednesday. The Red Sox should have an update on Durbin's condition later in the day.