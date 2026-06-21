Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Notches two steals

Durbin went 2-for-4 with one RBI and two stolen bases in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Mariners.

Durbin was the only hitter for either team to log multiple hits in the contest. He is 6-for-11 with two homers, three RBI and a double over his last three contests as he works to shake off his slump from earlier in June. On the season, the third baseman is hitting .208 with a .616 OPS, five home runs, seven steals, 29 RBI and 25 runs scored over 67 games. Durbin has a starting role, but the Red Sox haven't hesitated to send a message by benching him if his bat gets too cold.