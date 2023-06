The Red Sox will select Hamilton from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

With Reese McGuire (oblique) almost certainly headed for the injured list, Hamilton will join the Red Sox to serve as the backup catcher behind Connor Wong. Hamilton has a little bit of MLB experience, logging one hit in 18 at-bats last season with the Twins, and he is currently slashing .173/.281/.306 with 13 RBI across 114 plate appearances in the minors.