Angels' Caleb Hamilton: Signs MiLB deal with Halos
Hamilton signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Thursday, Taylor Blake Ward of The Sporting Tribune reports.
Hamilton is a defense-first catcher who is somehow 1-for-23 with 19 strikeouts during his brief chances in the majors. He'll give the Angels some catching depth at Triple-A Salt Lake.
