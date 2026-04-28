Narvaez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Narvaez clocked his second home in three games to extend a hit streak to six consecutive contests. During that run, the catcher is 7-for-20 with four extra-base hits, three RBI, one steal and three runs. The offensive push comes at a time when there was chatter about backup Connor Wong possibly grabbing more starts, but Narvaez remains the team's primary catcher, while Wong has gone 1-for-12 over his last four starts.