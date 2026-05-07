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Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting day off
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Narvaez is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rays.
It's a routine day of rest for Narvaez, who started three of the previous four tilts. Connor Wong will do the catching and bat eighth for the Red Sox in Thursday's series opener.
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