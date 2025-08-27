Narvaez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

He'll hit the bench for the second time in the series while the Red Sox give Connor Wong a look behind the plate. Narvaez has had a stranglehold on the No. 1 catching job for most of the season, but his job security might have slipped a bit while his production has fallen off during the second half. Since the All-Star break, Narvaez is slashing just .158/.210/.316 with a 26.8 percent strikeout rate over 21 games.