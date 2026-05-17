Narvaez underwent X-rays on his finger, which came back negative, after Sunday's 8-1 loss to Atlanta, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Narvaez exited the game in the third inning after dealing with finger pain on his right hand, but he is now considered to be day-to-day with the injury. The 27-year-old was replaced in the contest by Connor Wong, who is likely the next man up behind the plate if Narvaez is forced to miss any action moving forward.