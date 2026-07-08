Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Blasts eighth homer

Rafaela went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the White Sox.

Rafaela gave Boston an early cushion by taking Noah Schultz deep for a two-run homer in the second inning. It was his first long ball in 20 games. The center fielder has now recorded a hit in each of his last five games, including three multi-hit performances. On the year, Rafaela is slashing .284/.332/.441 with eight home runs, 20 doubles, three triples, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored and 12 stolen bases across 85 games.