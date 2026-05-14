Red Sox's Ceddanne Rafaela: Knocks game-winning hit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rafaela entered as a pinch hitter and belted a two-run home run in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Phillies.
Rafaela was held out of the starting lineup, because interim manager Chad Tracy wanted Masataka Yoshida's left-handed bat against Philadelphia starter and right-hander Andrew Painter. Ironically, Rafaela was announced to pinch hit for Yoshida against a lefty in the sixth inning, but Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly countered with righty Orion Kerkering. Rafaela crushed a fastball for the first pinch-hit home run of his career and the game-winning hit. It was Rafaela's third homer to go along with nine RBI in his last seven contests.
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