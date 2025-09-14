Rafaela went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Rafaela swung and missed at three pitches outside the zone with two runners in scoring position in the second inning. He later struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt with two runners on base. It continued a rough second half for the outfielder, who is slashing .188/.241/.276 since the All-Star break.