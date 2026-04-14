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Rafaela is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Rafaela started the previous seven games and collected a hit in each contest, going 8-for-22 with a double, two RBI and four runs during that span. He'll receive a day off Tuesday while Jaren Duran shifts to center field and Roman Anthony to left, opening up the DH spot for Masataka Yoshida.

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