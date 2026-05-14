Wong was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies with an ankle injury, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Wong rolled his ankle while attempting to catch a pop fly in the eighth inning of Wednesday's contest and was replaced behind the plate when the Sox took the field in the ninth. X-rays came back negative after the game, per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald, but the team will wait to see how he feels Thursday before determining his status. Any missed time for Wong would elevate Mickey Gasper into the backup catcher role.