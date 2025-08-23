Wong went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 1-0 win over the Yankees.

Wong played the hero in the seventh inning, knocking the second of back-to-back doubles to produce the game's lone run. It's been rough year for Wong, who lost his job as the starting catcher, but the bat has come around recently. He's 9-for-29 (.310) with three doubles and four RBI over the last nine contests.