Red Sox's Connor Wong: Knocks in lone run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wong went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 1-0 win over the Yankees.
Wong played the hero in the seventh inning, knocking the second of back-to-back doubles to produce the game's lone run. It's been rough year for Wong, who lost his job as the starting catcher, but the bat has come around recently. He's 9-for-29 (.310) with three doubles and four RBI over the last nine contests.
