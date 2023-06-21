Hamilton will join the Red Sox's taxi squad in Minnesota on Wednesday, and he could be recalled from Triple-A Worcester if Pablo Reyes (abdomen) has to be placed on the 10-day injured list, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The infielder possesses some of the best speed in the minors, and he's stolen 27 bases over 237 plate appearances at Worcester while registering an .825 OPS. The Red Sox's depth at shortstop has already been tested considerably this season with Trevor Story (elbow) and Adalberto Mondesi (knee) on the injured list and Enrique Hernandez not proving to be an ideal defensive option at the position, which had prompted the team to turn to the journeyman Reyes as a regular in the infield. Unless the Red Sox are willing to give Hernandez another trial at shortstop if Reyes requires a stint on the IL, Hamilton could have a clear path to steady playing time if he's indeed called up. Hamilton's ability to swipe bags would make him an intriguing player to monitor at the very least.