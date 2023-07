Hamilton is expected to be sent down to Triple-A Worcester when the Red Sox activate Yu Chang (wrist) from the injured list Thursday or Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The Red Sox are getting healthier in the middle infield with Chang coming off the IL with Pablo Reyes (abdominal) also likely to be activated in the coming days. Hamilton has filled in the last two weeks with a just a .503 OPS in 12 games, and his time in the majors should end soon.