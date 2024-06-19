Hamilton (side) entered Tuesday's game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in a 4-3 come-from-behind win over the Blue Jays.

Hamilton was held out of the starting lineup after exiting Monday's game with discomfort in his side. He eventually entered as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and scored the game-winning run after stealing his 19th bag of the season (fifth in MLB). Ten of those 19 steals have come in the last 11 games. Boston manager Alex Cora told Ian Browne of MLB.com there's a good chance Hamilton will return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale.