Hamilton (undisclosed) was removed from Monday's contest with the Blue Jays in the bottom of the fourth inning, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hamilton struck out swinging in the top of the fourth inning, exiting the game prior to taking the field in the bottom of the frame. The 26-year-old will finish his day 0-for-2 with two punchouts and an update on his status will likely be provided before the conclusion of Monday's contest. In the meantime, Romy Gonzalez shifted over to shortstop while Enmanuel Valdez entered the lineup at second base.