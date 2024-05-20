Hamilton hit a solo home run in his lone plate appearance in Sunday's 11-3 win over St. Louis.
Hamilton entered as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and belted his second home run of the season. He's hit in four straight games (5-for-11), but his playing time has largely dried up since Ceddanne Rafaela was moved from center field to shortstop. Hamilton's started just five times over the last 21 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Swipes bag in Saturday's start•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Limited to bench role•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Absent from Monday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Notches second stolen base•
-
Red Sox's David Hamilton: Another error Friday•