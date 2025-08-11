Red Sox's David Hamilton: Moves back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox optioned Hamilton to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.
After being called up from Triple-A on July 25, Hamilton appeared in just eight games for Boston and was deployed mainly as a pinch runner or defensive replacement late in contests. Hamilton should get the chance to play regularly upon returning to Worcester.
