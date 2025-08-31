Hamilton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Though the left-handed-hitting Hamilton has posted a 1.053 OPS in six games since being called up from Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 21, the Red Sox aren't yet ready to commit to him as a strong-side platoon player. Hamilton will be on the bench for a second straight matchup with a right-handed starter (Mitch Keller), clearing the way for Romy Gonzalez to stick in the lineup at the keystone after Gonzalez had filled in at first base for Nathaniel Lowe in the previous three contests.