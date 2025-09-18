May (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

May landed on the 15-day injured list last week with right elbow neuritis. While May appears to be trending in the right direction, Red Sox manager Alex Cora conceded that the righty has "maybe" run out of time to contribute down the stretch. Even if May is deemed healthy enough to return this month, his role is very much in flux, as he's posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 26:13 K:BB over 28.1 innings with Boston.