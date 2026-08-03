Red Sox's Eli White: Sent to Boston

Boston acquired White from Atlanta on Monday in exchange for right-hander Tyler Uberstine, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

White has largely served as a short-side platoon player in the Atlanta outfield this season, slashing .233/.285/.406 with five home runs and four stolen bases across 144 plate appearances. He'll likely fill a similar role in Boston, where he could replace the left-handed-hitting Jarren Duran in left field when the Red Sox face left-handed pitchers. White is under team control through the 2028 season.