Valdez entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter and went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double and two RBI in an 8-6 win over Philadelphia.
Valdez delivered a two-out, two-run double as a pinch hitter for Jamie Westbrook, giving the Red Sox a lead they would not relinquish. He remained in the game and played second base. Since a wave of infield injuries led to him becoming the starting second baseman against right-handers, Valdez is 5-for-22 with a home run, two doubles and seven RBI over eight contests.
