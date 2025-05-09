Valdez is absent from the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Valdez had started each of the previous 18 games at first base against right-handed pitching, but he will begin this one on the bench as Atlanta sends righty Bryce Elder to the hill. Matt Gorski will play first base and bat sixth for the Pirates.
