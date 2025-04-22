Valdez will start at first base and bat fourth Tuesday against the Angels.
Valdez injured his shoulder during Saturday's contest on a slide into third base, but he appeared as a pinch hitter Sunday and is now back in the starting nine. The 26-year-old is slashing .244/.346/.467 with nine RBI and five runs across 52 plate appearances since the start of April.
