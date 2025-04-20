GM Ben Cherington said Valdez's shoulder injury is "relatively minor" and that the infielder could be available off the bench for Sunday's game versus the Guardians, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old suffered the injury in the ninth inning of Saturday's contest as he slid into third base on a triple, and he was tagged out when he took his hand off the base to ask the umpire for time. Valdez has been a quality contributor early on for the Pirates this year with a .797 OPS and nine RBI in 53 plate appearances.